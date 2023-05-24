BQPrimeBusiness NewsADIA Buys JSW Ventures' Partial Stake In Beauty Unicorn Purplle
ADVERTISEMENT

ADIA Buys JSW Ventures' Partial Stake In Beauty Unicorn Purplle

The stake, the quantum of which was not disclosed, was sold at a flat valuation of $1.1 billion, according to sources.

24 May 2023, 1:40 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manish Taneja, co-founder and CEO, Purplle.com. (Source: Company)</p></div>
Manish Taneja, co-founder and CEO, Purplle.com. (Source: Company)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has picked up a stake in direct-to-consumer beauty products seller Purplle in a secondary transaction with JSW Ventures.

A secondary transaction is one where an investor purchases a stake from an existing investor instead of diluting the promoters' stake.

ADIA, the UAE-based sovereign wealth fund, has bought a stake directly from JSW Ventures. With this transaction, the early-stage VC fund has partially exited Purplle.

"JSW Ventures first invested in Purplle’s Series A round in 2016 from their first fund. The fund then participated in multiple rounds along Purplle’s journey to becoming a unicorn. The partial exit in Purplle has generated an 18-times return on the capital invested. Following this transaction, JSW Ventures has returned two times the Fund I corpus to their investors," it said in a statement.

The stake, the quantum of which was not disclosed, was sold at a flat valuation of $1.1 billion, according to a person familiar with the development. It is an extension of the previous round that was announced at the same time last year and is a majority secondary sale, the person said on condition of anonymity.

In June last year, Purplle said it was raising a $33 million Series E round at a unicorn valuation.

Purplle competes with listed players such as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the operator of Nykaa, and well-funded competitors such as Sugar Cosmetics in the omnichannel beauty products space.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT