Adani's Mundra Port Anchors 399-metre MV MSC Hamburg Vessel

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Sunday said its Mundra Port in Gujarat has anchored or berthed one of the longest container ships in the world.

MV MSC Hamburg is 399 metres long and 54 metres wide vessel. The vessel dimension equals four football fields, APSEZ said in a statement.

The MV MSC Hamburg, a container ship built in 2015, was anchored at the Adani Ports Mundra on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

"The container ship has a carrying capacity is 15,908 TEU and her current draught is reported to be 12 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 399 meters, and her width is 54 meters," the company said.

The port has resumed all its services after the temporary suspension of operations ordered by the government due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed 2.3% lower on Friday to settle at Rs 738.9 apiece on the BSE as compared to over 1% rise in benchmark Sensex.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.