Tata Power's 3,000 Mumbai Users Apply For Migration To Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. has received over 3,000 applications from the customers of rival Tata Power Ltd. for migration in the the last two months after state regulator's multi-year tariff order brought down rates for the Adani Group company.

There has been migration requests for close to 350 million units of power from around 3,000 applicants across the commercial, industrial as well as residential household customers of Tata Power in Mumbai, according to people aware of the matter.

Since no new power cables are expected to be laid during the monsoon to win new customers, the migration is likely to increase further till October, the people quoted above said.

In the latest tariff order for FY24 and FY25, Adani Electricity has emerged with lowest tariffs in Mumbai while Tata Power tariffs were the highest. The Adani Group company also contracts around 30% renewable power of its overall requirement of 2,000 MW for Mumbai, bringing down costs.

Adani Electricity’s efforts towards increasing the share of renewables and optimising power-purchase costs have ensured that the tariff increase is the least across Maharashtra compared to Tata Power. This has led to high end consumers looking at migrating to Adani Electricity Mumbai.

It could be a reaction after the tariff order, Nilesh Kane, chief-Mumbai Distribution at Tata Power, said in response to BQ Prime's queries. The company has requested their commercial and industrial customers to hold till July when Appellate Tribunal For Electricity is expected to deliver its order on Tata Power’s petition to stay the tariffs.

“The tribunal has completed the hearing and the order has been reserved for delivery after the summer holiday in July," Kane said.

APTEL will resume work from July 1.

Adani Electricity sells around 9,500-10,000 million units of electricity in Mumbai, with over 50% market share. The company has increased the penetration of renewable electricity that it supplies in Mumbai to 30% from 3% earlier, and plans to take this to 60% by 2027.