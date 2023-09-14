Adani Wind's 5.2 MW Turbine Added In Government's Model List

Adani New Industries Ltd.'s wind energy solutions unit said on Thursday that its 5.2-megawatt wind turbine generator had been enlisted in the 'Revised List of Models and Manufacturers' published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The listing enables commercial availability of Adani Wind's 5.2 MW wind turbines. The turbine is the highest capacity onshore wind turbine in India to feature in the model list and also one of the most powerful onshore WTG in the world, the company said in the exchange filing.

It features a rotor diameter of 160 metres and a tip height of 200 metres, which is designed for higher energy yield and bringing down the levelised cost of energy. It is built with technology from W2E, Germany.

On Wednesday, Adani Wind announced it has received type certification for its WTG from WindGuard GmbH which allows it to start series production for global markets. The certification acknowledges Adani WTG's compliance with IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing, and manufacturing, the Adani Group company said.