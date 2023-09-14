Adani Wind's 5.2 MW Turbine Added In Government's Model List
The turbine is the highest capacity onshore wind turbine in India to feature in the model list.
Adani New Industries Ltd.'s wind energy solutions unit said on Thursday that its 5.2-megawatt wind turbine generator had been enlisted in the 'Revised List of Models and Manufacturers' published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
The listing enables commercial availability of Adani Wind's 5.2 MW wind turbines. The turbine is the highest capacity onshore wind turbine in India to feature in the model list and also one of the most powerful onshore WTG in the world, the company said in the exchange filing.
It features a rotor diameter of 160 metres and a tip height of 200 metres, which is designed for higher energy yield and bringing down the levelised cost of energy. It is built with technology from W2E, Germany.
On Wednesday, Adani Wind announced it has received type certification for its WTG from WindGuard GmbH which allows it to start series production for global markets. The certification acknowledges Adani WTG's compliance with IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing, and manufacturing, the Adani Group company said.
Calling the addition to the government's model list "a game-changer for the wind sector in India", Vneet Jaain, director of Adani New Industries, said the company plans to ramp up its manufacturing capacity to 5 GW in the near-term.
"With our superior technology and strategically located integrated manufacturing ecosystem near the Mundra port, Adani Wind is well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunities in India and the international markets," Jaain said.
Adani Wind's Chief Operating Officer Milind Kulkarni said the WTG is now available for customers and will deliver improved efficiency and performance. "The listing validates our commitment to strengthen India’s wind turbine manufacturing ecosystem and unlock sites earlier considered unviable to harness wind energy."
The government's revised list of models and manufacturers is the list of type and quality certified wind turbine models eligible for installation in the country in order to facilitate SNAs, investors, lenders and developers.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.