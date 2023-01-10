Adani Wilmar Q3 Update: Volume Growth In High Teens On Out-Of-Home Consumption

Adani Wilmar Ltd., the consumer goods business of Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, expects its third-quarter volume growth to be in the high-teens aided by robust out-of-home consumption during the festive season.

"The company had another good quarter, with strong volume growth across all segments," the maker of 'Fortune' oil said in its quarterly business update filed with the exchanges on Tuesday.

"This year, festivals and weddings were celebrated at a much larger scale, compared to the base quarter, which got impacted by lingering Covid effect. We also benefited from a stronger out-of-home consumption," the company said.

According to the company, revenue growth is projected to be in "high single-digits" compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Growth has been broad-based across both urban and rural areas, with higher saliency in urban markets, it said.

Segment-Wise Growth (YoY)

Edible oil: Volumes expected to grow in high single digits, while value growth will be in low single digits.

Food & FMCG: Volume growth in high 20s, while value growth is expected to be in mid-40s.

Industry essentials: Volume growth to be over 40%, while value growth is expected in high teens.

"Edible oil prices witnessed lower volatility during the quarter, compared to Q2," according to the company.

However, it continues to use both hedge contracts as well as natural hedge provided by the contracted sales to traders and institutional buyers at fixed prices to deal with price volatility.

During the quarter, sales of packed oil grew "strongly by high-double digit" on the back of higher in-house and out-of-home consumption.

However, institutional demand was weak and declined during the quarter, it said.

According to the company, the food business continues to grow at a very strong rate, driven by increasing penetration. Categories like wheat, besan, pulses, sugar, soya nuggets and personal care items saw strong volume growth.

Non-basmati rice, which is 90% by volume share in the country, is an underserved category but has the potential to become a growth driver for the company, it said.

Adani Wilmar has been penetrating deeper in the market, with new premium as well as region-specific products.

"In West Bengal, the company has launched non-basmati rice variants of regional rice products under 'Fortune' brand, becoming the only national brand to offer these regional variants," it said.

Rice sales in the premium 'Kohinoor' brand is also scaling up since its relaunch in the India market in August 2022, post the acquisition of its domestic brand rights.

"We also grew our exports by expanding our network of buyers," the company said.

Industry essentials' growth was led by higher production and sale of de-oiled cakes, on the back of a good crop of mustard and soya in India and competitive pricing in the export markets, Adani Wilmar said.

Oleochemicals and castor, which together contribute close to 55% of overall segment volume, also witnessed good growth, it said.

The company retained its dominance in castor exports, increasing its market share of total castor exports from India to 32% in Q3 FY23.

The growth was also driven by factors such as an increase in direct retail outlet reach across urban and rural areas, distribution expansion and high-paced growth in alternative channels including e-commerce, eB2B, quick commerce and modern trade.

"The alternative channels continued to grow at a much faster rate, led by a shift by consumers to these channels, increased physical reach of the channels, and strong execution in collaborating with each of our channel partners to drive sales."

Adani Wilmar operates with over 50 manufacturing facilities, 90 depots, 8,000 distributors and a retail reach of close to 1.6 million outlets in India.

Shares of Adani Wilmar closed 2.32% lower on Tuesday before the update was released, compared with a 1.03% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.