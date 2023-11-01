Adani Wilmar Q2 Results: Revenue Dips On Lower Edible Prices, Volume Growth Steady

Adani Wilmar Ltd.'s second-quarter volumes grew steadily helped by stable rural demand and distribution expansion. Its revenue, however, fell due to lower edible oil prices putting profitability under pressure.

The consolidated revenue of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand fell 13% over the previous year to Rs 12,267.2 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.

Volumes rose 11% with broad-based growth across all segments.