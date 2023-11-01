ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Wilmar Q2 Results: Revenue Dips On Lower Edible Prices, Volume Growth Steady
Revenue of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand fell 13% during the September quarter, according to an exchange filing.
Adani Wilmar Ltd.'s second-quarter volumes grew steadily helped by stable rural demand and distribution expansion. Its revenue, however, fell due to lower edible oil prices putting profitability under pressure. The consolidated revenue of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand fell 13% over the previous year to Rs 12,267.2 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Volumes rose 11% with broad-based growth across...
Adani Wilmar Ltd.'s second-quarter volumes grew steadily helped by stable rural demand and distribution expansion. Its revenue, however, fell due to lower edible oil prices putting profitability under pressure.
The consolidated revenue of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand fell 13% over the previous year to Rs 12,267.2 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.
Volumes rose 11% with broad-based growth across all segments.
Adani Wilmar Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net loss at Rs 130 crore as against a net profit of Rs 31.9 crore.
Ebitda down 43% to Rs 143.67 crore.
Margin stood at 1.2% versus 1.8%.
Shares of Adani Wilmar fell 2.19% after the results were declared, as compared with a 0.12% decline in the benchmark Nifty50.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT