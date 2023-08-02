Adani Wilmar Q1 Results: Volume Rises 25%, Revenue At Rs 12,928 Crore

Adani Wilmar Ltd.'s first-quarter volume grew steadily on the back of sustained demand for its food and edible oil products. However, its revenue slipped, reflecting the steep decline in edible oil prices.

The consolidated revenue of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand fell 12.2% over the previous year to Rs 12,928.08 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 14,990.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Volume rose 25% with broad-based growth across all segments.

High-cost inventory in an environment of falling edible oil prices has also continued to exert pressure on profitability during the quarter.