Adani Wilmar Q1 Results: Volume Rises 25%, Revenue At Rs 12,928 Crore
Adani Wilmar Ltd.'s first-quarter volume grew steadily on the back of sustained demand for its food and edible oil products. However, its revenue slipped, reflecting the steep decline in edible oil prices.
The consolidated revenue of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand fell 12.2% over the previous year to Rs 12,928.08 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 14,990.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Volume rose 25% with broad-based growth across all segments.
High-cost inventory in an environment of falling edible oil prices has also continued to exert pressure on profitability during the quarter.
Adani Wilmar Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net loss of Rs 59.7 crore versus a net profit of Rs 194 crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 211.65 crore.
Ebitda down 70.6% to Rs 130.4 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 496.55 crore.
Margin stood at 1% versus 3%. Analysts had forecast it at 3.3%.
Shares of Adani Wilmar fell 0.3% after the results were declared, as compared with a 1.07% decline in the benchmark Nifty50.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.