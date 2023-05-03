Adani Wilmar FY23 Results: Revenue Jump 7.4% To Rs 58,185 Crore

The consumer goods business of Adani Group, Adani Wilmar, saw revenue rise 7.4% to Rs 58,000 crore with underlying volume growth of 14%, according to its earnings update filed with the stock exchanges.

Profits for the fiscal stood at Rs 582 crore, impacted by the fall in edible prices.

The impact was steep in the fourth quarter. Adani Wilmar Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit, revenues, and margins shrank, dragged down by a decline in edible oil prices and higher costs.

The consolidated net profit of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand fell to Rs 93.61 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 281.3 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

A combination of factors impacted profitability during the quarter, the company said. This includes a decline in edible oil prices, which leads to high-cost inventory; a tariff-rate-quota disparity putting pressure on soyabean oil margins; inflation in logistics and packaging costs; and higher finance costs on the back of a hike in Fed rates. Further, its wholly owned subsidiary in Bangladesh made a loss of Rs 12 crore in Q4 due to price caps by the government on edible oils, local currency-related issues, and the unavailability of a counterparty for forex hedging, resulting in lower consolidated profits.