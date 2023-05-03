Adani Wilmar FY23 Results: Revenue Jump 7.4% To Rs 58,185 Crore
The consumer goods business of Adani Group, Adani Wilmar, saw revenue rise 7.4% to Rs 58,000 crore with underlying volume growth of 14%, according to its earnings update filed with the stock exchanges.
Profits for the fiscal stood at Rs 582 crore, impacted by the fall in edible prices.
The impact was steep in the fourth quarter. Adani Wilmar Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit, revenues, and margins shrank, dragged down by a decline in edible oil prices and higher costs.
The consolidated net profit of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand fell to Rs 93.61 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 281.3 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
A combination of factors impacted profitability during the quarter, the company said. This includes a decline in edible oil prices, which leads to high-cost inventory; a tariff-rate-quota disparity putting pressure on soyabean oil margins; inflation in logistics and packaging costs; and higher finance costs on the back of a hike in Fed rates. Further, its wholly owned subsidiary in Bangladesh made a loss of Rs 12 crore in Q4 due to price caps by the government on edible oils, local currency-related issues, and the unavailability of a counterparty for forex hedging, resulting in lower consolidated profits.
Adani Wilmar Q4 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue from operations dipped 7% to Rs 13,872.6 crore as compared with the Rs 16,011.7 crore estimate.
Operating profit fell 16% to Rs 358.77 crore against a forecast of Rs 533.2 crore.
Margin stood at 2.6% versus 2.9%. Analysts had projected the metric at 3.3%.
Revenue from the edible oil business fell 12.78% to Rs 10,790 crore, while volumes remained flat at 0.88 million metric tonnes.
The food business' revenue jumped 53% to Rs 1159 crore, while volumes grew 38.8% to 0.25 million metric tonnes.
The industry essentials segment saw a 7.6% rise in revenue to Rs 1,924 crore.
The company registered volume growth of 15% during the quarter, as compared with 16% in the previous quarter.
Shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd. declined 3.24% to Rs 402 apiece after the results were announced, as compared to a 0.35% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.