Adani Wilmar Expects 11% Volume Growth In Q2, Price Cuts To Drag Revenue

The food business has seen strong value and volume growth, despite the decline in export revenue due to restrictions on rice exports.

Revenue from branded food products has been growing at a 40%-plus year-on-year rate for the last eight quarters and contributed around 80% to the overall segment revenue in the September quarter, according to the company. On the basis of the last twelve months, the revenue would be around Rs 4,300 crore. Also, it contributed 10% to the company’s revenue in Q2.

The company is focusing on gaining its fair share of the market in the south, where its presence has been weak.

The Kohinoor brand has crossed the Rs 250 crore revenue mark, it said.

The edible oil segment's volumes grew by around 5% in Q2, with the branded business volumes growing at a faster rate of 12% over last year.

"With the steep correction in the prices of edible oils over the last few quarters, the mix of our premium flagship brand ‘Fortune’ has been gradually improving," the company said. Historically, the edible oil volumes are relatively better in the second half of the fiscal than the first, on account of higher demand arising from out-of-home and festive consumption.

Channel-wise, quick commerce has been growing at the fastest rate and has become a large part of the company's overall e-commerce sales, the company said. Adani Wilmar’s direct distribution reached 6.5 lakh retail outlets during the quarter. "Apart from growing our sales, a robust direct reach will reduce our dependence on the wholesale channel, improving the mix of premium products in our portfolio," it said.

A day ago, peer Marico Ltd., too, estimated a drop in second quarter revenue due to price cuts. The maker of Parachute hair oil's volume growth is also expected to be in the "low single digits," as sustained inflationary pressures impeded the anticipated recovery in rural demand.