Adani Transmission Shares Gain On Report Mumbai Power Project May Achieve Financial Closure
Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd. gained on Monday on report the company may achieve financial closure of Rs 1,700 crore for its Mumbai power project by July-end.
A consortium of nine multinational institutions is providing the funding through an international construction facility. The funds will be used to build a 400 kV substation and transmission lines in Maharashtra.
The project's cost was estimated to be Rs 2,100 crore in 2021, of which the firm is now receiving Rs 1,700 crore, according to a report by the Financial Express.
Shares of Adani Transmission gained 1.02% to Rs 819.15 apiece, compared to a 0.18% loss in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10.37 a.m.
The relative strength index of the stock stands at 45.15, indicating that the stock is neither oversold nor overbought.
The stock has one analyst tracking it, who maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg. The consensus price target implies a downside of 70.4% over the next 12 months.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.