Adani Transmission Shares Gain On Report Mumbai Power Project May Achieve Financial Closure

Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd. gained on Monday on report the company may achieve financial closure of Rs 1,700 crore for its Mumbai power project by July-end.

A consortium of nine multinational institutions is providing the funding through an international construction facility. The funds will be used to build a 400 kV substation and transmission lines in Maharashtra.

The project's cost was estimated to be Rs 2,100 crore in 2021, of which the firm is now receiving Rs 1,700 crore, according to a report by the Financial Express.