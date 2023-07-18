Adani Transmission Q1 Update: Reports Addition Of 550 Circuit Kms To Operational Network

Adani Transmission Ltd. reported an addition of 550 circuit kilometres to its operational network in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The total network at the end of June stood at 19,778 ckms, according to its provisional business update issued on Tuesday.

The Gautam Adani-owned power transmission company maintained system availability of over 99.8% in the quarter ended June.

It also received a letter of acceptance for three smart metering projects in Andhra Pradesh, totaling 2.7 million smart metres with a contract value of Rs 3,700 crore, during the quarter.

"The near-term transmission and smart metering pipeline remains very robust, and the company is fully geared up to participate in the upcoming tenders," it said.

Adani Transmission Ltd.'s revenue is expected to expand by 18% and cross Rs 4,000 crore in annuity income, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises Ltd., said on Tuesday.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Transmission, reported a 7.61% rise in units sold to 275.4 million units from a year ago on account of an uptick in energy demand.

Distribution loss was 4.85% in Q1 of FY24, as compared with 6.95% a year ago. The loss was lower than usual due to seasonal factors, it said.

Adani Electricity Mumbai blends around 40% renewable energy with thermal power to meet customer demand. It has helped Adani Electricity reduce its tariffs competitively as compared with rival distributors in the city, the company said in the annual general meeting.