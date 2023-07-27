Adani Transmission Is Now Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Transmission Ltd. has changed its name to Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

The company’s name has been changed from “Adani Transmission Limited” to “Adani Energy Solutions Limited” with effect from Thursday, according to its exchange filing. The company is submitting requisite documents with the Stock exchanges, it said.

The board of the company, in May, approved the change in name of the company. Now, it has received "Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name" from the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-owned power distribution company with presence across 14 states in India. It recently reported an addition of 550 circuit kilometres to its operational network in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The total network at the end of June stood at 19,778 ckms, according to its provisional business update issued on Tuesday.

The company's revenue is expected to expand by 18% and cross Rs 4,000 crore in annuity income, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises Ltd., said in its Annual General Meeting on July 18.