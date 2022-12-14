ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Transmission Incorporates Adani Cooling Solutions
The entity will commence its business operations in due course.
Adani Transmission on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Cooling Solutions Ltd.
According to a regulatory filing, the subsidiary was incorporated on Monday with an initial authorised and paid up share capital of Rs 1,00,000 each, for the purpose of carrying on District Cooling System business.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
