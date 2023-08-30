Adani Total's Dhamra LNG Terminal Will Achieve Peak Capacity By 2024, Says CEO

The 6.50 million tonne LNG capacity at Dhamra Port is one of the largest in India and first on the east coast. Which are the sectors and companies you have tied up with for the LNG supply?

Satinder Pal Singh: Adani Total Pvt.'s Dhamra LNG terminal is designed to import, store, re-gasify and safely send out up to 6.5 million tonne per annum in this current initial phase.

At this time, we have two users in the form of Indian Oil Corp. and GAIL India Ltd., who have substantially subscribed capacity on a long-term basis.

Both users will source LNG and market gas for their captive and third-party use. IOCL has its refineries at Paradip, Haldia, Barauni, and Guwahati. The revival of brownfield fertiliser plants in Sindri, Barauni and Gorakhpur will act as consumption centres. Also, industries and city gas distribution companies in the region will be supplied from Dhamra by the users. As this is the only terminal in east India, all eastern demand for LNG will be met most efficiently from this terminal.