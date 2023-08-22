Adani Total Gas Unit Ties Up With Prakriti E-Mobility For EV Charging Infrastructure

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Ltd., has partnered with Prakriti E-Mobility to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Adani TotalEnergies and Prakriti E-Mobility—which runs an all-electric cab service named Evera in Delhi-NCR—will set up a large-sized super hub at Samalkha in New Delhi with 200 EV charging points, according to a media statement by the Adani Group company on Tuesday.

This EV charging station will be used by other aggregators as well as individual electric vehicle owners.

The partnership will function on a revenue sharing model, the company said.