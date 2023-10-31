Adani Total Gas Q2 Results: Profit Rises 15%, Revenue Grows 3.8% Sequentially
The company's net profit was up 15% sequentially at Rs 172.7 crore in Q2.
Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit rose on higher revenue and volumes.
The net profit was up 15% sequentially to Rs 172.7 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The company's piped natural gas sales volume fell 3%, while compressed natural gas sales volumes rose 20% on year.
Adani Total Gas Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 1,095.6 crore.
Ebitda rises 13% to Rs 279.9 crore.
Margins at 25.6% vs 23.5%.
Net profit up 15% at Rs 172.7 crore.
Operational Highlights H1FY24 (Standalone)
The total number of CNG stations increased to 483, with 23 new CNG stations added.
Total PNG home customers increased to 7.56 lakhs, with 51,801 new homes added.
Industrial and commercial PNG connections increased to 7,849, with 414 new consumers added.
Combined CNG and PNG volume rose 9% to 409 million metric standard cubic meters per day
The company completed 11,448 inch km of steel pipeline.
