ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8.5% On Improving Operating Income
The company's net profit rose 8.56% year-on-year to Rs 150.2 crore in the quarter ended June,
Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose on improving operating income and margin.The company's net profit rose 8.56% year-on-year to Rs 150.2 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing.Adani Total Gas Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)Revenue from operations rose 1.3% to Rs 1,056.1 crore.Ebitda rose 13.36% to Rs 247.7 crore.Operating margin up 23.45% versus 20.97% a year ago.Shares of Adani Total Ga...
Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose on improving operating income and margin.
The company's net profit rose 8.56% year-on-year to Rs 150.2 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing.
Adani Total Gas Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue from operations rose 1.3% to Rs 1,056.1 crore.
Ebitda rose 13.36% to Rs 247.7 crore.
Operating margin up 23.45% versus 20.97% a year ago.
Shares of Adani Total Gas rose 0.33%, compared to a 0.03% drop in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT