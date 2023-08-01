Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8.5% On Improving Operating Income

Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose on improving operating income and margin.

The company's net profit rose 8.56% year-on-year to Rs 150.2 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing.

Adani Total Gas Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue from operations rose 1.3% to Rs 1,056.1 crore.

Ebitda rose 13.36% to Rs 247.7 crore.

Operating margin up 23.45% versus 20.97% a year ago.

Shares of Adani Total Gas rose 0.33%, compared to a 0.03% drop in the benchmark BSE Sensex.