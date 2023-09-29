Adani Total Gas Nominee Director Resigns

Adani Total Gas Ltd. announced the nominee director of TotalEnergies, Ahlem Friga-Noy, has resigned with effect from Sept. 30.

The company attributed the resignation to the restructuring of directorships and nominees of TotalEnergies Group in India, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

TotalEnergies has nominated a new nominee director, and the proposal for appointment will be placed before the nomination and remuneration committee and Board in due course, the company said.