Adani Total Gas Nominee Director Resigns

Adani Total Gas Ltd. announced the Nominee Director of TotalEnergies, Ahlem Friga-Noy, has resigned with effect from Sept. 30.

29 Sep 2023, 10:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A fuel station. (Photo: Adani Total Gas website)</p></div>
The company attributed the resignation to the restructuring of directorships and nominees of TotalEnergies Group in India, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

TotalEnergies has nominated a new nominee director, and the proposal for appointment will be placed before the nomination and remuneration committee and Board in due course, the company said.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.

