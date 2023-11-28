Adani Total Gas Launches Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot In Ahmedabad

Adani Total Gas Ltd. launched its green hydrogen production and blending pilot in Ahmedabad ahead of the global climate meet.

The project will blend green hydrogen—produced via electrolysis of water and renewable power—for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers in the city, according to its statement.

The project is expected to be commissioned by June 2024 and the percentage of green hydrogen will be gradually increased in the blend to up to 8% or more, depending on regulatory approvals. It will enhance existing infrastructure, diversify the energy mix, develop a hydrogen ecosystem, and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 4%.

India, under the Green Hydrogen Mission, targets to initially bend 5% green hydrogen with natural gas and raise it to 20% to cub greenhouse emissions. NTPC Ltd. in January commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending project for its piped natural gas network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat.

Adani Total's announcement comes ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference or COP 28 summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

"This project will reduce our carbon footprint, and by investing in such innovative projects, we are actively contributing to the evolution of the industry and driving progress in sustainable energy solutions," Suresh Manglani, executive director and chief executive officer at Adani Total Gas, said.

The Green Hydrogen Mission, approved earlier this year, aims to make India a global hub for the production, utilisation and export of the cleaner fuel and its derivatives. The initial outlay is set at Rs 19,744 crore.

Shares of Adani Total Gas surged 19.9% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 644.3 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday as the group stocks spiked after the Supreme Court completed its hearing in the Adani-Hindenburg matter. That compares to a 0.43% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2.45 p.m.