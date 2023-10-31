Adani Total Gas Combined Sales Volume Up 10% In Second Quarter
The volume hike in the CNG segment was on account of the reduction in prices along with the network expansions of stations.
Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s combined piped natural gas and compressed natural gas sales volume rose 10% in the second quarter to 211 million standard cubic metres as compared with 190 mscm a year ago.
The sales volume for piped natural gas fell 3% to 75 mscm, while the sales volume for compressed natural gas rose 20% to 136 mscm, according to a press release on Tuesday.
Half-Year Operational Performance
The total sales volume in the first half of the current financial year rose 9% to 409 mscm as compared with 374 mscm over the same period last year.
On a half-yearly basis, CNG volume rose 19%, while PNG sales volume saw a 5% dip.
The volume hike in the CNG segment was on account of a reduction in CNG prices along with the network expansion of CNG stations employed by the company. Its total CNG station count now stands at 482, with 23 new stations during the period.
The company attributed the 5% drop in PNG sales volume to lower offtake by industrial consumers on account of lower alternative fuel prices.
Other Business Updates
Under their e-mobility business, Adani Total Gas has also added 21 EV charging points at 64 locations. The company is also partnering with various players across locations in India to develop and install EV charging facilities.
Under its biobusiness, the company won the tender conducted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corp. to design, build, finance and operate a 500-tonne-per-day municipal solid waste-based compressed biogas plant.
The company is also building India's largest CBG plant in Uttar Pradesh. The firm informed us that the work is in full swing and that it is currently sourcing the required feedstock for the plant.
