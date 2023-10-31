Adani Total Gas Combined Sales Volume Up 10% In Second Quarter

The total sales volume in the first half of the current financial year rose 9% to 409 mscm as compared with 374 mscm over the same period last year.

On a half-yearly basis, CNG volume rose 19%, while PNG sales volume saw a 5% dip.

The volume hike in the CNG segment was on account of a reduction in CNG prices along with the network expansion of CNG stations employed by the company. Its total CNG station count now stands at 482, with 23 new stations during the period.

The company attributed the 5% drop in PNG sales volume to lower offtake by industrial consumers on account of lower alternative fuel prices.