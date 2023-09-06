Adani Total Gas Bags Order For 500 Tonne Per Day Bio-CNG Plant In Ahmedabad

Adani Total Gas Ltd., the joint venture of billionaire Gautam Adani's group and French energy giant TotalEnergies, has received a work order for a 500 tonne per day bio-CNG plant in Ahmedabad from the local city body.

The work order received from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corp. is to design, build, finance, and operate the plant on a public-private partnership model, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Bio-CNG plant will be set up at Pirana/Gyaspur, Ahmedabad, for a concession period of 20 years.