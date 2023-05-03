Adani Total Gas Appoints Walker Chandiok As New Statutory Auditor

Adani Total Gas Ltd. appointed Walker Chandiok & Co. as the new statutory auditor.

Walker Chandiok has been appointed as the auditor for a period of five years in its first term, according to an exchange filing by Adani Total Gas on Tuesday. The appointment comes into effect from May 2.

Established on Jan. 1, 1935, Walker Chandiok & Co. is registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, and the Comptroller and Auditor General. The New Delhi-based company converted to a limit liability partnership on March 25, 2014.