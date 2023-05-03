BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Total Gas Appoints Walker Chandiok As New Statutory Auditor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Total Gas Appoints Walker Chandiok As New Statutory Auditor

Walker Chandiok has been appointed as the auditor for a period of five years.

03 May 2023, 8:12 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)</p></div>
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Total Gas Ltd. appointed Walker Chandiok & Co. as the new statutory auditor.

Walker Chandiok has been appointed as the auditor for a period of five years in its first term, according to an exchange filing by Adani Total Gas on Tuesday. The appointment comes into effect from May 2.

Established on Jan. 1, 1935, Walker Chandiok & Co. is registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, and the Comptroller and Auditor General. The New Delhi-based company converted to a limit liability partnership on March 25, 2014.

ALSO READ

Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit Rises 21% As Revenue Grows

Opinion
Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit Rises 21% As Revenue Grows
Read More

As of April 1, 2023, the audit firm has 15 offices across 13 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai, Noida and Pune.

Previously, Shah Dhandharia & Co. were the statutory auditors of Adani Total Gas. Writing to the board of the company, the audit firm said they were stepping down from the position "due to increased professional pre-occupation in other assignments".

ALSO READ

Adani Wilmar FY23 Results: Revenue Jumps 7.4% To Rs 58,185 Crore

Opinion
Adani Wilmar FY23 Results: Revenue Jumps 7.4% To Rs 58,185 Crore
Read More

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT