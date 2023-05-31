Adani To Raise $3.5 Billion From Share Sale In Three Group Companies

Some of the existing investors are likely to subscribe to the offer and some new investors may also join in, according to the sources.

GQG Partners, which invested $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies in the first week of March, too may join, demonstrating the investor's continued interest in the conglomerate.

The sources said investors continue to believe in the Adani growth story and have evinced interest in putting in more money in the group.

The fundraising was finalised after extensive roadshows abroad with a range of financial institutions and other investors.

This comes three months after Adani Enterprises was forced to abort a Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering in the wake of the Hindenburg report.

The offer was fully subscribed but the company returned the money to subscribers. The sources said the company stock, which was offered in the price range of Rs 3,112 to Rs 3,276 in the FPO, is now available at Rs 2,494.25 (at Wednesday's closing price).