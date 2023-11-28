Adani Stocks Add Over Rs 1.34 Lakh Crore In Investor Wealth; Record Best Day In 19 Months

Shares of Adani Group companies jumped on Tuesday after the Supreme Court upheld its confidence in the market regulator's probe into the Adani-Hindenburg Research matter.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. hit an upper circuit of 20% and Adani Green Ltd was trading above 12%.

NDTV Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd. jumped over 11%, while Adani Enterprises Ltd. surged over 9%. Adani Wilmar hit the upper circuit of 10%. While Adani Power rose over 11% to hit an all-time high of Rs 464.40

Adani Group stocks added as much as Rs 134,549 crore in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 11.59 lakh crore intraday, the biggest single-day surge since April 11, 2022.

The shares added Rs 108,547 crore in market value at close of market on Tuesday taking capitalisation to Rs 11.33 lakh crore.