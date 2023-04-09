Adani Power's 800MW Godda Plant Commences Supply To Bangladesh

Adani Power Ltd. on Sunday announced the commissioning of the first of two 800-megawatt thermal power generation units in Jharkhand's Godda district.

The unit is said to have begun supplying Bangladesh with 748MW of power as part of a larger agreement to provide 1,496MW net capacity power. The commissioning of the second 800MW unit is expected to begin soon.

In November 2017, the Bangladesh Power Development Board executed a long-term power purchase agreement with Adani Power's wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd., to procure 1,496 MW net capacity power from a 2x800MW power project in Godda.

Adani Power had informed through an exchange filing on Friday that a power project for 800MW had achieved commercial operations and APJL would supply power under a 25-year PPA for corresponding net capacity of 748MW from Unit 1 to the BPDB.