Adani Power's 800MW Godda Plant Commences Supply To Bangladesh
Adani Power CEO SB Khyalia says the power supply will make the industries and ecosystem more competitive in Bangladesh.
Adani Power Ltd. on Sunday announced the commissioning of the first of two 800-megawatt thermal power generation units in Jharkhand's Godda district.
The unit is said to have begun supplying Bangladesh with 748MW of power as part of a larger agreement to provide 1,496MW net capacity power. The commissioning of the second 800MW unit is expected to begin soon.
In November 2017, the Bangladesh Power Development Board executed a long-term power purchase agreement with Adani Power's wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd., to procure 1,496 MW net capacity power from a 2x800MW power project in Godda.
Adani Power had informed through an exchange filing on Friday that a power project for 800MW had achieved commercial operations and APJL would supply power under a 25-year PPA for corresponding net capacity of 748MW from Unit 1 to the BPDB.
The thermal power supplied to Bangladesh through this agreement is expected to replace expensive power generated from liquid fuel, bringing down the average cost of power purchased in the country.
In a press release, Adani Power CEO SB Khyalia said the power supply would make the industries and ecosystem more competitive in Bangladesh.
Khyalia said it is the first power plant in the country that started its operations from Day 1 with 100% flue gas desulphurisation, selective catalytic reduction and zero-water discharge.
"The Godda power plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh's long-standing relationship," Khyalia said.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime