Adani Power Starts Green Ammonia Blending Pilot At Mundra Plant
The plant will co-fire up to 20% green ammonia in the boiler of a conventional coal-powered unit.
Adani Power Ltd. has launched a pilot to blend green ammonia as fuel at its Mundra plant as part of its multipronged decarbonisation initiatives.
The Mundra plant, India's largest private sector power project, will co-fire up to 20% green ammonia in the boiler of a conventional coal-fired 330 megawatt unit, according to exchange filing on Wednesday.
Adani Power has partnered with IHI Corp. and Kowa Co. of Japan for the pilot project and examine its expansion to other units and stations. Kowa is active in energy saving and energy creating products, while IHI is a heavy industry company which has ammonia firing technology.
"Combustion tests at IHl's facility in Japan have begun with 20% ammonia blend, simulating Mundra power station equipment," the company said. "The partners believe that the results will be encouraging enough to implement this solution at the Mundra power station once economic parity is achieved between both feedstocks."
The Mundra plant is the first location outside of Japan to have been selected for this cutting-edge green initiative, it said.
Green ammonia, produced from hydrogen produced through electrolysis using renewable energy, would be a feedstock for the boilers. As ammonia does not contain carbon, there are no CO2 emission from its combustion, making it a long-term carbon-neutral alternative to fossil fuels, the company said.
Adani Power has already set a benchmark in the industry for 'per-unit' emissions and has adopted state of the art 'ultra supercritical technology' in its newest plants, the filing said.
"Adani Power is fully committed to reducing its carbon footprint through adoption of latest technologies and proactive measures across our business value chain. In furtherance of this vision, we are happy to partner with IHI and Kawa for blending green ammonia for our Mundra plant, which will reduce CO2 emissions," said Anil Sardana, managing director, Adani Power
"We will continue to integrate cutting-edge technologies increasingly to reduce emissions in the intermediate term," Sardana added.
