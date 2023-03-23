BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Power Sells 100% Equity In Support Properties To AdaniConnex For Rs 1,556 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Power Sells 100% Equity In Support Properties To AdaniConnex For Rs 1,556 Crore

The enterprise valuation of a 100% stake in Support Properties was estimated at Rs 1,556.5 crore.
BQPrime
23 Mar 2023, 10:37 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Adani Power website)</p></div>
(Source: Adani Power website)
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Power on Thursday said it has sold a 100% stake in Support Properties Pvt. to AdaniConnex Pvt. at an enterprise value of Rs 1,556.5 crore.

"Parties to the proposed transaction (for which a binding memorandum of understanding had been signed earlier) have executed a Share Purchase Agreement and concluded the transaction," a BSE filing said.

Earlier in November last year, Adani Power had entered into a memorandum of understanding to sell its 100% equity stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Support Properties Pvt. to AdaniConnex Pvt.

The enterprise valuation (of a 100% stake in Support Properties) was estimated at Rs 1,556.5 crore, subject to adjustments on the closing date.

The ACX is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd., which is a promoter group company, and EdgeConneX.

It is engaged in the business of developing world-class data centres and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT