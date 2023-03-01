Adani Power Reduces Net Contracted Capacity Of Electricity Supply For Two Haryana Discoms

Adani Power Ltd. has signed SPPAs with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. in respect of its two existing power purchase agreements of net contracted capacity of 712 MW each (1,566 MW in aggregate at generation end), which is being supplied from the phase-IV 1,980 MW (3x660 MW) capacity of the 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra, Gujarat.