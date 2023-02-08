Adani Power Q3 Results: Profit Sinks On Lower Margin, Higher Tax Expense

It quarterly results includes the performance from Mahan Energen Ltd.'s 1,200 MW power plant, which was acquired in March 2022, the company said.

Anil Sardana, managing director of Adani Power, said, that the company’s skills in project execution, excellence in power plant operations, and capabilities in fuel and logistics management have helped them turn around stressed power assets acquired under schemes of corporate debt resolution, apart from setting various benchmarks in its greenfield power plants.

“With resolution of most of its regulatory issues now, the company is well-placed in terms of liquidity to meet its present commitments and growth requirements.”

According to Sardana, with the strategically located and efficient power plants, the company can take maximum advantage from India’s growing power demand and provide stable, reliable and affordable power supply, while ensuring the betterment of communities around it.