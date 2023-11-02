Adani Power Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises Over Ninefold On One-Time Gain, Higher Sales

Adani Power Ltd.'s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September rose more than nine times on the back of a one-time gain and higher sales.

The company's net profit rose to Rs 6,594 crore in the quarter ended September compared with Rs 696 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company has recognised deferred tax assets of Rs 1,371 crore as one time gain compared to Rs 696 crore a year earlier.