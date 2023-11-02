Adani Power Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises Over Ninefold On One-Time Gain, Higher Sales
Net profit rose to Rs 6,594 crore from Rs 696 crore a year ago.
Adani Power Ltd.'s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September rose more than nine times on the back of a one-time gain and higher sales.
The company's net profit rose to Rs 6,594 crore in the quarter ended September compared with Rs 696 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The company has recognised deferred tax assets of Rs 1,371 crore as one time gain compared to Rs 696 crore a year earlier.
Adani Power Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 84.4% at Rs 12,991 crore vs Rs 7,044 crore
Ebitda up 445.6% at Rs 5,171 crore vs Rs 948 crore
Margin at 39.8% vs 13.45%
Reported profit at Rs 6,594 crore vs Rs 696 crore
The company and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor of 58.3% and power sales volume of 18.1 billion units, as compared to PLF of 39.2% and power sales volume of 11 BU a year ago.
The operating performance included operations from 1,600 MW Godda ultra-supercritical power plant, which was commissioned in the first quarter.
The performance in the second quarter was led by higher power offtake from Mundra, Udupi, Raipur, and Mahan plants apart from the incremental contribution of Godda power plant, and higher merchant sales, the company said. "Lower imported coal prices helped in higher offtake of power under import coal-based power purchase agreements of Mundra and Udupi plants."
The operating revenue in second quarter included one-time prior period gain of Rs 1,125 crore on account of domestic coal shortfall. The other income of Rs 1,945 crore for the quarter included one-time prior period gain of Rs 1,656 crore in the form of carrying cost and late payment surcharge. In comparison last year's revenue included a one-time prior period gain of Rs 912 crore.
Shares of Adani Power were up 3.27% at Rs 376.95 apiece on the BSE compared to a 0.64% advance in the benchmark Sensex at 2.46 p.m.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.