Adani Power Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 83% On Higher Operational Income

During the quarter, Adani Power achieved an average consolidated plant load factor of 60.1% and sales of 17.5 billion units on an installed capacity of 15,250 megawatts. That compares with a consolidated PLF of 58.6% and sales volume of 16.3 billion units on an installed capacity of 13,650 MW a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The power plants in Udupi, Raipur, Raigarh, and Mahan achieved an increase in PLF, while the power plants at Mundra, Tiroda, and Kawai achieved lower PLF due to erratic weather conditions leading to a backdown from the distribution companies, it said.

The incremental generation capacity of the 1,600 MW Godda ultra-supercritical thermal power plant contributed to the increase in sales volume.

Shares of Adani Power closed 2.69% higher at Rs 274.90 as compared with a 0.82% drop in the benchmark Sensex.