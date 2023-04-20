Adani Power Inks Pact With MPSEZ Utilities For Power Supply

Adani Power Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with MPSEZ Utilities Ltd. for power supply..In a regulatory filing, Adani Power said the power supply agreement is for 15 years.."Adani Power has entered into a long-term power supply agreement with MUL for 360 MW capacity to be supplied from its 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra, Gujarat, for 15 years," it said. .Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.