Adani Power Amalgamates Six Subsidiary Companies

Adani Power on Tuesday said it has amalgamated its six subsidiaries, including the Mundra unit, with itself.

An amalgamation of six wholly owned subsidiary companies of Adani Power Ltd.—Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd.; Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd.; Udupi Power Corporation Ltd.; Raipur Energen Ltd.; Raigarh Energy Generation Ltd. and Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd.—with APL was sanctioned by the Ahmedabad-bench of National Company Law Tribunal on Feb. 8, 2023, a BSE filing stated.