Adani Power Aims For 21,110 MW Thermal Capacity By FY29

Adani Power Ltd. is targeting to take its total thermal capacity to 21,110 MW by fiscal 2029.

This includes a proposed inorganic capacity of 1,100 MW and brownfield capacity of 3,200 MW, according to an investor presentation by the Adani Group power producer on the stock exchanges.

This also includes the company's existing core capacity of 15,210 MW and a committed brownfield capacity of 1,600 MW, according to the presentation.

Adani Power also said that it sees net senior debt at Rs 26,690 crore in fiscal 2024, as compared with Rs 24,350 crore in FY23.

The stock rose 6.65% higher to close at Rs 324.85 per share, as compared with a 0.43% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.