Adani Ports Unit Acquires 50% Stake In Veracity Supply Chain
Riddhi Infocom Solutions will subscribe to the remaining 50% of Veracity Supply Chain.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., through its wholly owned arm, Adani Logistics Ltd., subscribed to a 50% stake in Veracity Supply Chain Pvt.
The newly incorporated company will provide last-mile connectivity to customers from inland container depots, powered by a digital transport management system, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Adani Logistics has subscribed to 50,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 10 each for a total of Rs 5 lakh, according to the statement.
Riddhi Infocom Solutions LLP will subscribe to the remaining 50% of the Veracity Supply Chain.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed 0.06% lower at Rs 784.5 apiece, as compared with a 0.32% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Monday.
