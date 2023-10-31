Adani Ports Unit Acquires 50% Stake In Veracity Supply Chain

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Ports Unit Acquires 50% Stake In Veracity Supply Chain
Riddhi Infocom Solutions will subscribe to the remaining 50% of Veracity Supply Chain.

31 Oct 2023, 6:10 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view of the Mundra Port. (Source: Adani Ports official website)</p></div>
A view of the Mundra Port. (Source: Adani Ports official website)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., through its wholly owned arm, Adani Logistics Ltd., subscribed to a 50% stake in Veracity Supply Chain Pvt.

The newly incorporated company will provide last-mile connectivity to customers from inland container depots, powered by a digital transport management system, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Adani Logistics has subscribed to 50,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 10 each for a total of Rs 5 lakh, according to the statement.

Riddhi Infocom Solutions LLP will subscribe to the remaining 50% of the Veracity Supply Chain.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed 0.06% lower at Rs 784.5 apiece, as compared with a 0.32% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Monday.

