Adani Ports To Consider Partial Debt Securities Buyback
The securities denominated in Indian rupees or U.S. dollar will be part of the buyback.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is planning a partial buyback of certain debt securities.The board of the ports operator will meet on April 22 "to consider first and a partial buyback of certain of its debt securities" during the current financial year, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.The securities denominated either in Indian rupees or U.S. dollar will be part of the buyback.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Adani Ports stock closed 0.01% higher at Rs 658.45 apiece, as compared with a 0.27% decline in the benchmark Sensex, which closed at 59,567.80.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
