Adani Ports Records Highest Monthly Volume Growth In April

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo volume of 32.3 million metric tonnes in April 2023.

This record-high cargo volume implies a 12.8% growth year-on-year, according to a press release on BSE.

The growth in cargo volumes was supported by an increase of 9% in dry cargo volumes—64% iron ore, 22% non-coking coal, and 67% coastal coal—and a 13.6% increase in container volumes, the release said.

Monthly volumes of 5.2 MMT at Krishnapatnam Port and 1.5 MMT at Tuna Port were at an all-time high as well.

Apart from these, Mundra Liquid Terminal handled its largest shipment of vegetable oil at 61,841 MT, surpassing the previous high of 57,000 MT. Gangavaram Port exhibited its highest monthly rake count on account of handling coastal coal cargo for one of its customers, the release said.