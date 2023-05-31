Adani Ports Q4 Revenue Rises, Patanjali Foods Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap
Here are the quarterly earnings announced after market hours on May 30.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. saw a double-digit rise in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, and a single-digit rise in net profit, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The top line figures of the ports operator arm under Adani Group exceeded expectations during the period under review.
Here Are The Corporate Earnings Announced After Market Hours:
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 40% at Rs 5,797 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 5,067.4 crore.
Ebitda up 59% at Rs 3,270.7 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 3,107.2 crore.
Ebitda margin at 56.4% vs 49.7%, and an estimate of 61.3%.
Net profit up 5% at Rs 1,159 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,557 crore.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share for fiscal 2023.
Patanjali Foods Q4 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 18.1% at Rs 7,872.92 crore.
Ebitda down 19.6% at Rs 326.3 crore.
Ebitda margin at 4.14% vs 6.09%.
Net profit up 12.4% at Rs 263.71 crore.
The board announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share for fiscal 2023.
Aegis Logistics Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.42% at Rs 2,154.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,238 crore).
Ebitda up 41.6% at Rs 202.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 223.1 crore).
Ebitda margin at 9.4% vs 6.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 10%).
Net profit up 56% at Rs 159.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 132.6 crore).
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for fiscal 2023.
Welspun Corp. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 102.4% at Rs 4,070.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,150.7 crore).
Ebitda up 490.6% at Rs 420.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 260.1 crore).
Ebitda margin at 10.3% vs 3.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.3%).
Net profit down 8.91% at Rs 240.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 116.1 crore).
The company reported 89% rise in total expenses at Rs 3,835.6 crore, with finance cost rising 216% to Rs 94.7 crore and depreciation growing 44% to Rs 91.2 crore.
Prestige Estate Projects Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue 9.64% at Rs 2,631.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,923.5 crore).
Ebitda up 36.5% at Rs 681.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 431.4 crore).
Ebitda margin at 25.9% vs 20.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.4%).
Net profit down 46.5% at Rs 505.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 132.32 crore).
The group recorded one-time gains of Rs 11.9 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 807.9 crore exceptional gain in the year-ago period.
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for fiscal 2023. It also approved raising Rs 2,000 crore via non-convertible debentures.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.9% at Rs 2,491 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,474.3 crore).
Ebitda up 29.6% at Rs 727 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 728.6 crore).
Ebitda margin at 29.2% vs 26.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 29.4%).
Net profit of Rs 287 crore vs net loss of Rs 118 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 322.2 crore profit).
The board approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via debt. The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for fiscal 2023.
Mankind Pharma Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 2,052.7 crore.
Ebitda up 46.3% at Rs 416.7 crore.
Ebitda margin at 20.3% vs 16.5%.
Net profit up 52.4% at Rs 293.7 crore.
KRBL Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.6% at Rs 1,279.7 crore.
Ebitda down 11.5% at Rs 143.9 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.2% vs 16.5%.
Net profit up 8.18% at Rs 118 crore.
Graphite India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.43% at Rs 815 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 722.3 crore).
Ebitda down 29.5% at Rs 62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 82 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7.61% vs 10.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.4%).
Net profit down 69.5% at Rs 29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 71.7 crore).
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 8.50 per share for fiscal 2023.
Action Construction Equipment Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue 20.2% at Rs 613.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 561.9 crore).
Ebitda up 55.2% at Rs 73.3 crore.
Ebita margin at 11.9% vs 9.25%.
Net profit up 33.1% at Rs 47.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 47.2 crore).
The company will pay a dividend of Re 1 per share.
Greenply Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.59% at Rs 469.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 452.6 crore).
Ebitda up 6.85% at Rs 47.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 38.2 crore).
Ebitda margin at 10.1% vs 9.93% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.4%).
Net profit down 61.8% at Rs 11.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18.1 crore).
The company reported a loss of Rs 16.6 crore due to disposal of assets by Greenply Industries (Myanmar). The board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 111.4% at Rs 252.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 250.3 crore).
Ebitda up 385.9% at Rs 141.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.5 crore).
Ebitda margin at 56.2% vs 24.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 54.5%).
Net profit of Rs 59 crore vs net loss of Rs 39.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 47.6 crore).
