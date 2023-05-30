Adani Ports Q4 Results: Revenue Rises 40% To Rs 5,797 Crore

In fiscal 2023, the company's cargo volume rose 9% to 339.2 million tonns, the highest ever in a fiscal. The port operator's net profit rose 9% to Rs 5,393 crore, while revenue jumped 22% to Rs 20,852 crore in the year ended March.

"Our strategy of geographical diversification, cargo mix diversification and business model transition to a transport utility is enabling robust growth," Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani said.

The investments made along with the five bid wins during the year will help the company achieve its targeted cargo volumes of 500 MMT in 2025 and speed up the transition of the business model to a transport utility, the whole-time director said.

The company's cargo volume rose 11% year-on-year to 86.3 MT during the quarter.

The company said it did record investments of around Rs 27,000 crore in fiscal 2023, which includes six major acquisitions totaling around Rs 18,000 crore and organic capex of around Rs 9,000 crore.