Adani Ports Q3 Results: Profit Drops On Forex Losses, Misses Estimates

The company's cargo volume rose 1% year-on-year to 75.43 million tonnes, and the container volume rose 2% to 2.08 million TEUs in the quarter.

The company guided for revenue of Rs 19,200–19,800 crore, Ebitda of Rs 12,200–12,600 crore, and net debt to Ebitda in a range of 3-3.5x in the current financial year.

It is targeting FY24 Ebitda of Rs 14,500–15,000 crore.

"Besides an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 4,000–4,500 crore, we are considering total loan repayment and prepayment of around Rs 5,000 crore, which will significantly improve our net debt to Ebitda ratio and bring it closer to 2.5x by March 24," Karan Adani, chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Shares of Adani Ports traded 4.1% higher against a 0.2% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 01.33 p.m.