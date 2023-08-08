Adani Ports Q1 Results: Profit Rises 83%, Beats Estimates
Growth was supported by the highest-ever cargo volume, revenue and Ebitda in the quarter.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. reported a rise in its net profit for the first quarter of FY24, exceeding analysts' estimates, driven by higher cargo volume.
India's largest private port operator's consolidated net profit rose 83% to Rs 2,115 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,026-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The company said the first quarter operating performance was robust with highest-ever cargo volume, revenue, Ebitda and around 200 basis points in domestic market share.
Adani Ports Q1 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 24% to Rs 6,248 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 5,941 crore.
Ebitda grew 80% to Rs 3,765 crore, against a forecast of Rs 3,530.5 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 60.3% versus 41.3% a year earlier. Analysts had estimated it at 59.4%.
The company's cargo volume rose 11.5% to 101.4 MMT in the quarter ended June, with a growth of 15% in containers, 7% in liquids excluding crude, and 10% rise in dry bulk.
"Our newly acquired assets, Haifa Port and Karaikal Port, have ramped up well, with monthly cargo volumes now touching 1 MMT mark at the two ports. With our cargo volumes crossing 100 MMT during the quarter, we are well on course to achieve our FY24 cargo volume guidance of 370-390 MMT,” said Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole-time director of Adani Ports and SEZ.
The improvement in profitability came on the back of margin expansion in both port and logistics businesses. The port business' Ebitda margin expanded 150 basis points to 72%, while that of logistics business improved 150 basis points to 28%.
Shares of Adani Ports were trading 1.4% higher at Rs 802.7 apiece after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.1% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.