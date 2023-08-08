Adani Ports Q1 Results: Profit Rises 83%, Beats Estimates

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. reported a rise in its net profit for the first quarter of FY24, exceeding analysts' estimates, driven by higher cargo volume.

India's largest private port operator's consolidated net profit rose 83% to Rs 2,115 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,026-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company said the first quarter operating performance was robust with highest-ever cargo volume, revenue, Ebitda and around 200 basis points in domestic market share.