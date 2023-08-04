Adani Ports Posts 7% YoY Jump In Cargo Volumes In July

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s monthly cargo volumes grew 7% year-on-year in July.

The Adani Group company handled over 34 million metric tonnes of cargo at its ports in July, according to an exchange filing. So for this year, the overall cargo volumes grew 11% year-on-year to about 135.4 million metric tonnes.

Growth observed across most ports, with containers (+23%) and liquids & gas (+27%) driving these volumes increase.

Logistics volumes continue to record significant jump with year-to-date rail volumes of 178,689 twenty foot equivalent units (+20% YoY) and General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme Volumes of 5.77 MMT (+39%)

Shares of Adani Ports closed 2.04% higher at Rs 777 per share compared to a 0.74% decline in Nifty 50 on Thursday