Adani Ports Poised For Steady Growth Without Stretching Balance Sheet, Says Goldman

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its earnings estimates for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. citing healthy growth and potential market share gains and pricing power from a unique fully integrated logistics business.

The management's focus is shifting towards balancing growth and debt, the research firm said. And it cited organic port volume growth, Myanmar port sale, fresh investments in Sri Lanka port, and minimal disruption for Haifa Port in Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

"We believe the stock should do well from hereon, especially if growth in 2H (second half) surprises," the research firm said in a note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs expects the company to beat its fiscal 2024 volume guidance.

The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock and increased the target price to Rs 855 from Rs 820, implying an upside return potential of 7.85%.

The research firm has updated its estimates after incorporating the second-quarter earnings, increasing volume estimates by 3%, given the stronger volumes and ramp-up in new ports. "As a result, our FY25–FY26 Ebitda and EPS estimates increase by 3–4%"