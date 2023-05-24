Adani Ports Mulls $3 Billion Investments In Vietnam

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is mulling investments worth around $3 billion in ports and green energy in Vietnam, the country's government said on Wednesday.

Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports, shared the plans for the future investment in a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to a statement.

Adani said the company spent time researching and assessing opportunities for long-term investment in the Southeast Asian country. Along with the seaport and logistics sectors, the ports operator is also looking at investing in the energy sector and digital technology of the nation.