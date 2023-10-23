Adani Ports Incorporates Aircraft Leasing Unit Udanvat
Udanvat has been incorporated with the objective of owning and leasing of aircraft.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. incorporated a wholly owned aircraft leasing unit, Udanvat Leasing IFSC Ltd.
The subsidiary is incorporated with an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 2.5 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
Udanvat has been incorporated with the objective of owning and leasing of aircraft.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. closed 2.85% lower at Rs 771 apiece before the announcement, as compared with a 1.34% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Monday.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.