Adani Ports' Gross Debt Widens On Forex Loss Due To Weakening Rupee

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s gross debt increased by Rs 81 crore in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 as the ports operator incurred foreign exchange losses due to weakening of the rupee.

The gross debt, as of December 2022 stood at Rs 45,534 crore compared with Rs 45,453 crore as of March 2022, it said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The Adani group company mentioned that the long term debt was Rs 43,164 crore, while the short term debt and others stood at Rs 2,370 crore as of December, 2022.