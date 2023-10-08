BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Ports' Flagship Mundra Port Completes 25 Years
Adani Ports' Flagship Mundra Port Completes 25 Years

08 Oct 2023, 6:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Adani Press Release)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: Adani Press Release) 

Mundra Port, the flagship facility of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, has completed 25 years of operations.

The crown jewel of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone berthed its first ship —MT Alpha— on Oct. 7, 1998. Since its inception, Mundra Port has contributed over Rs. 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer as well as generated more 7.5 crore man-days of employment, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

In 2014, Mundra became the first port to handle 100 MMT of cargo. With a capacity of 260 MMT, the port handles over 155 MMT, which constitutes nearly 11% of India’s maritime cargo.

One-third of India’s container traffic flows through Mundra Port, "across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers".

Mundra Port: Journey So Far

  • 1998: Berths 1 and 2 turn operational

  • 1999: Berths 3 and 4 join operations

  • 2001: Rail connectivity established, making Mundra a key hub on the national railway grid. Adani Foundation established in Mundra, highlighting the Group's commitment to holistic growth

  • 2003: Container Terminal 1 commences operations

  • 2005: Operations expand with SPM and Container Terminal 2

  • 2007-2013: The addition of T2, an auto terminal, West basin, T3, and the distinction of the first port to handle cargo of 100 million tonnes

  • 2019: LNG, LPG operations commence, setting records in cargo handling

  • 2022: First port to handle cargo of 300 million tonnes

  • 2022: APL Raffles, one of the world’s largest ships, arrives

