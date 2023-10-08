Adani Ports' Flagship Mundra Port Completes 25 Years

Mundra Port, the flagship facility of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, has completed 25 years of operations.

The crown jewel of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone berthed its first ship —MT Alpha— on Oct. 7, 1998. Since its inception, Mundra Port has contributed over Rs. 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer as well as generated more 7.5 crore man-days of employment, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

In 2014, Mundra became the first port to handle 100 MMT of cargo. With a capacity of 260 MMT, the port handles over 155 MMT, which constitutes nearly 11% of India’s maritime cargo.

One-third of India’s container traffic flows through Mundra Port, "across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers".