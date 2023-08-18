Adani Ports Eyes Expansion With Capex On Multimodal Infrastructure

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has set a capital expenditure target of Rs 4,500–5,000 crore for fiscal 2024.

It also targets to lower its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio from 3.1 times in FY23 to 2.5 times during the current fiscal, according to its Q1 investor presentation.

Adani Ports is one of the top five gainers for the Nifty High Beta 50 index, and has the third highest one-year beta of 1.31 in the Nifty 100 list. The stock has outperformed the Nifty 50 from a six-month stock performance perspective, at 44.04% vs 8.43%.

The company plans to expand its warehousing capacity by 37.5 times, its rail track distance by 3 times, and its grain silo capacity by 2 times.