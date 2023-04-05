Adani Ports Ends FY23 With 9% Growth, Largest Port Cargo Volume Ever

Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. on Wednesday reported 9% growth in cargo handling at seaports it operates for the fiscal year ended March 31.

At 339 million tonnes, this is the largest port cargo ever, APSEZ said in a statement.

The firm handled about 32 million metric tonnes of total cargo in March, up 9.5% year-on-year.

This is the first time since July 2022 that the volumes have crossed the 30-million-tonne mark.