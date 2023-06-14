Adani Ports, Delhivery To L&T: Jefferies' Top Bets In Industrial And Power Sectors

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. are among the 17 industrial and power companies that Jefferies is betting on, given their earnings growth, improving margins, and limited impact from global factors.

Out of 22 major industrial and power companies, Jefferies has rated 17 with ‘buy’, four with ‘underperform’, and one with a ‘hold’.

"Earnings growth and margin traction are supporting interest in Indian industrials. Utilities have limited interest, and logistics is finally creeping back on the radar," it said.

Power transmission, railroads, data centres, logistics, production-linked incentives, and metals should get the most traction, as these have domestic drivers and limited impact from global factors, the brokerage said.

There are talks about raising funds in Asia outside of Japan and China, which could mean larger investments for India, the brokerage said.

"Investors were surprised that solar power generation awards are slowing down, and SECI awarded only six gigawatts in FY23 versus 12-15 gigawatts annually in FY21-22," Jefferies said.